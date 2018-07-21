Everton close to signing Richarlison from Watford

Everton are set to complete a club record transfer for Richarlison this summer.
According to BBC, the Toffees are closing in on a £50m deal for the Brazilian forward.
The 21-year-old signed for Watford last summer and he has had a mixed debut season with the Hornets.
Watford were unwilling to sell the former Fluminense player this summer but it seems that Everton’s offer could convince them otherwise.
The Hornets paid £11.5m for the player last summer and selling him for £50m would be a masterstroke given the mediocre debut season he has had.
Richarlison scored just 5 goals in 41 games last season. He managed to score them in his first 12 appearances and then he went without scoring for the remainder of the season.
The report from BBC claims that the fee for Richarlison is likely to eclipse the £45m they paid for Gylfi Sigurdsson, their record signing.
It seems that the Brazilian will become Marco Silva’s first signing at Everton. There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is highly talented but he is certainly not worth the amount Everton are looking to pay.