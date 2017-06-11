Everton close to signing Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez

Everton are looking to add to their attack this summer and Ronald Koeman is closing in on the Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez.
The La Liga forward has been linked with Everton in the recent weeks and now Daily Mail are reporting that the attacker will fly to Liverpool tomorrow in order to discuss personal terms with the Toffees.
Ramirez was expected to join Atletico Madrid this summer but Simeone’s side are serving a transfer ban. The Spanish U21 international has a £5.2million release clause and Everton intend to activate it once the personal terms are sorted.
Sandro has had a very good season with Malaga and the former Barcelona player scored 16 goals in 31 games last season.
As per the report from Daily Mail, Sandro is excited about working with Ronald Koeman next season. The Spaniard could well be the replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian is expected to join Chelsea this summer.
Sandro would be a very good option for the Toffees because of his playing style and versatility. The Malaga forward can play anywhere across the front three. Also, his quick and aggressive style of play suits the Premier League as well.