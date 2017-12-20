Everton boss Sam Allardyce plotting double deal in January

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is hoping to seal a double deal when the transfer window opens in January.
The Toffees boss wants to improve his attack as well as his midfield and he has identified Theo Walcott and Steven N’Zonzi as his targets.
According to Daily Mirror, Allardyce is prepared to offer Walcott a chance to play regularly this season. The English attacker has not started a single league game for Arsenal and a move away would be ideal for his career.
The report adds that Everton are ready to back Allardyce in the transfer market in January and the former England manager will look to sign N’Zonzi from Sevilla as well.
The 29-year-old could be allowed to leave in January after falling out with Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo. Everton will look to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.
Walcott and N’Zonzi would be superb additions for most teams outside of the top six. Both players have a lot of Premier League experience and they would certainly improve Everton a lot.
The fans will be delighted if the Toffees manage to pull these deals off next month as it would be their best window in a long time. Everton are in desperate need of some pace and flair upfront and Walcott would provide just that. Furthermore, N’Zonzi will allow the likes of Barkley and Sigurdsson to operate freely whilst also covering the back four.