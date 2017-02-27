Everton boss Ronald Koeman reacts to Southampton’s EFL Cup final defeat

Southampton were unlucky to lose 3-2 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, and this leaves the door open for Everton to qualify for European places.
It was Manchester United’s first major trophy of the season, and also Jose Mourinho’s first major trophy with his new club.
Manolo Gabbiadini scored twice to bring Southampton back into the game before Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s late winner swung the tie in United’s favour.
The result means that the seventh placed side in the Premier League can qualify for the Europa League, provided Manchester United finish in the top five.
Everton are currently seventh in the league, and are catching United quickly, with only four points separating the two sides.
Ronald Koeman’s side however still need one of the top five clubs to win the FA Cup to qualify for Europe.
The Dutchman, who joined Everton from Southampton last summer, took to social media to express his delight with the result. He tweeted:
The best result for @Everton 7th place Europe? @SouthamptonFC can be proud! 👍
Meanwhile, Everton sealed another home win on Saturday afternoon as they beat Sunderland 2-0 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and Romelu Lukaku.
Koeman, however, praised Claude Puel’s side, saying Southampton can be proud with their performance despite the defeat.
Everton are currently going through a purple patch at the moment, having not lost a single league game in their last nine games.
Koeman will be hoping that his side can maintain this impressive form and close the gap with the teams ahead of Everton.