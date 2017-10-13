Everton boss hits back at criticism from former Man Utd star

Ronald Koeman has hit back at Roy Keane over his criticism of Everton’s handling of James McCarthy’s fitness.
The Republic of Ireland assistant boss Keane recently blasted the Blues, saying that there were ‘more scientists involved now than there needs to be’ in McCarthy’s battle against injury.
The Everton manager has now hit back at the former Manchester United midfielder’s comments about McCarthy.
“First of all I don’t know what Keane said about the situation – and I’m not interested in his comments,” he said.
“The player had a long time several problems physically and we tried to solve that problem. He’s now back, the first time they did a good thing and not to use the player in the state of fitness.
“We like to bring him back. He’s an important player for us but we don’t take risks.
“That’s good for him, that’s good for us and let’s hope that he will be totally fit and available for next weekend.”
Koemnan was involved a niggly row with the Irish camp over the 26-year-old midfielder, who met up with his international teammates last week under instructions to put club before country.
McCarthy is yet to play for Everton this season because of a knee injury, and has previously angered the Dutchman by aggravating groin and hamstring problems while on Ireland duty.