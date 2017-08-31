Everton bid for Barcelona defender, Koeman’s striker search goes on

Everton have made an offer to sign Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen on a season-long loan.
The Toffees were linked with the 31-year-old earlier this month, but the Liverpool Echo says a bid has now been lodged.
Vermaelen has struggled with injuries in recent years, making just 21 appearances for Barca since joining the club from Arsenal in 2014.
The Belgium international spent last season with Serie A side AS Roma, but more injury troubles restricted him to just 12 appearances in all competitions.
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have also been linked with Vermaelen.
The versatile defender established himself as a key part of the Arsenal squad during his previous spell in the Premier League, scoring 15 goals in 150 appearances.
He won an FA Cup winners’ medal in 2014, before moving to the Nou Camp for £15 million in August that year.
Hajduk Split winger Nikola Vlasic has flown to England to finalise his £8 million move to Everton, while Koeman is also keen to add a striker to his squad before the transfer window closes.