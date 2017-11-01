Everton begin talks to sign Nuno Espirito Santo as their next manager

Everton have been looking at potential replacements for Ronald Koeman for a while now.
According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, the Toffees have already made an approach for the Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
The likes of Sam Allardyce and Sean Dyche have been linked with the job as well.
Nuno has done a very good job at Wolves so far and it will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can lure him away from Molineux at this stage of the season.
The Portuguese manager has guided Wolves to the top of the Championship so far and he will want to secure promotion with them.
As per Balague’s claims, Everton are in touch with Nuno’s agent Jorge Mendes and the super-agent is listening to their proposition. No decision has been taken yet.
There is no doubt that Nuno is a promising young manager. The likes of Dyche and Allardyce have proven themselves in the Premier League but Nuno will bring progressive ideas with him. The 43-year-old could be a gamble worth taking.
The likes of Pochettino and Marco Silva have managed to shine under similar circumstances at their respective clubs and Everton should look at such examples before taking their decision.