Everton are keen to keen hold of Jordan Pickford amid interest from rival club

Everton are determined to keep their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has emerged as a potential target of Chelsea.
The Blues are searching for a new goalkeeper to be their first-choice next season. It is starting to look increasingly likely that Thibaut Courtois will be leaving them this summer to join Real Madrid.
The Belgian is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will have to sell him this summer or they will stand to risk him for free next summer.
According to the Daily Mail, Pickford is one of the targets of Chelsea.
Pickford has emerged as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League and starred for England during the 2018 World Cup, helping the Three Lions to a fourth placed finish which is their best performance in the tournament since 1990.
If Chelsea do indeed lose Courtois, Pickford will be a great replacement.
On the other hand, Everton manager Marco Silva must try his best to keep Pickford. The goalkeeper could help Everton to challenge for European football next season.