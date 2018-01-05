Everton are interested in signing Jean Michael Seri

Everton are hoping to sign the Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri in January.
The 26-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer but the move collapsed eventually. The two clubs had agreed on a fee for the Ivorian but Barcelona decided against signing the player in the end.
According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in the player and Seri wants to move to the Premier League as well. However, the player wants to join a club with Champions League football.
The Toffees are expected to lose Ross Barkley to Chelsea in January and Seri would be a terrific replacement.
The 26-year-old plays as a central midfielder and he could form a very good partnership with the likes of Davies and Gueye.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton submit a bid for the player in the coming weeks now. Barcelona agreed a fee of €40m for the player in summer and Nice will be looking for a similar fee in January as well.