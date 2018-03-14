Everton are hoping to sign Jack Wilshere on a free transfer

Everton are looking to sign the Arsenal playmaker Jack Wilshere on a free transfer.
The England international is out of contract in the summer and the Gunners are yet to agree on an extension. Apparently, Wilshere has been offered a new deal but the player will have to take a pay cut.
Meanwhile, reports claim that Everton are ready to offer him a better deal if he joins them. Arsenal are offering him around £90,000-a-week to extend his deal. Wilshere is on £110,000-a-week currently and he could earn a similar amount at Everton. Furthermore, he will also receive a hefty sign-on fee.
Everton need to add some creativity and flair to their midfield and Wilshere could be the ideal addition for them. On his day, the Arsenal midfielder can be very effective.
Wilshere’s injury history is always a concern but on a free transfer, the deal is a no-brainer. It would be a masterstroke if Allardyce manages to sign the Arsenal star on a free. For a player of his quality, it would be a huge bargain.
Everton have already signed Walcott from Arsenal this season and the former Gunners attacker has managed to impress so far. Walcott could play a vital role in convincing Wilshere to join Everton.
Wilshere needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and Everton seems like the right move for the 26-year-old.