Everton are considering a move for Shinji Kagawa

Everton have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa.
The Japanese midfielder struggled to make an impact in English football with Manchester United and it will be interesting to see whether he decides to return.
According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees want to bring him back to England.
Kagawa has struggled to find his form for Dortmund and he is no longer a starter for the German outfit.
A move could be the best option for the technically gifted playmaker right now. At Everton, he could regain his confidence without too much pressure.
The Toffees could certainly use some creativity at the centre of the park and the likes of Klaassen have failed to deliver so far. Kagawa could be a useful player for them if he manages to rediscover himself.
The translation from SportWitness claims that the original source of the story is unclear. Therefore, it could just be a rumour from TMW.
In that case, we might have to wait until summer to find out whether the interest is genuine.