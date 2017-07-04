Everton are confident of signing Wayne Rooney

Everton are looking to bring Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park this summer.
The England forward is no longer a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was chosen ahead of him as the striker last year and Mourinho is looking to sign Morata as his number nine for next season.
Rooney has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford for a while now and talkSport are reporting that the Toffees are confident of signing him. Apparently, the England forward does not want to play for another English club other than Everton.
The report claims that it is ‘almost inevitable’ that Rooney will play for Everton next season.
The Toffees have been very active in the transfer market so far. They have signed the likes of Klaassen, Pickford, Keane, Ramirez and Onyekuru already. Signing Wayne Rooney could prove to be another shrewd piece of business for Koeman and his side.
Although the Manchester United forward has regressed, he is still a very good footballer and his versatility will add some much-needed depth to Everton’s attack. Furthermore, Rooney would also bring some leadership and winning experience into the dressing room.
The 31-year-old has 12 months left on his contract and if he wants the move, securing an agreement with United should be fairly simple for Everton.