Everton are close to appointing new manager, reveals Moshiri

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has revealed that the club is ‘close’ to appointing a full time manager.
Under-23 boss David Unsworth was appointed as caretaker boss following the sacking of Ronald Koeman earlier this season. But the Toffees have been dreadful under Unsworth and are 16th on the Premier League table with just 12 points from 12 games.
Everton are believed to have held talks with Sam Allardyce and Watford boss Marco Silva to replace Unsworth.
“The first priority is to stabilise the club and finalise the appointment of a manager. We are close,” said Moshiri in a statement to TalkSPORT presenter Jim White.
The Toffees faced further humiliation on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League as Serie A side Atalanta registered a famous 5-1 victory at Goodison Park. This was Everton’s fourth loss in six games under Unsworth.
The former Toffees defender had hoped to replace Koeman on a permanent basis but as things stand, it looks like he will return to his old job. Moshiri had hoped to lure Marco Silva to Merseyside but Watford rejected all approach by not accepting a £10 million compensation fee.
Everton’s next Premier League fixture is a tough away tie against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.