Everton and West Ham set to fight it out for Augsburg defender Daniel Opare

West Ham and Everton are interested in signing the Augsburg star Daniel Opare when the transfer window opens in January.
The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga side but his contract expires at the end of this season. Augsburg are keen on losing him for free and therefore they will listen to offers for the player next month.
Opare is not keen on signing a new deal with the German outfit. He has made 12 appearances for Augsburg this season and they will be disappointed to lose him midway through the season.
Opare’s build and style of play should be ideal for the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Furthermore, the 27-year-old is versatile and he can operate as a right back as well as a left back.
Both West Ham and Everton could use a good defender this season. Both teams have been leaking goals consistently and they will be determined to fix that issue in January.
As per the reports, the Ghana international is available for around £3million.