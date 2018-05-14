Everton and West Ham set to battle it out for Marco Silva

Everton and West Ham are set to battle it out for Marco Silva’s service this summer.
Both clubs are looking for a new manager and the former Watford boss is a target for them.
As per reports, Everton players believe that Marco Silva will join the club as a replacement for Sam Allardyce. However, West Ham’s interest could complicate matters for the Toffees.
The Merseyside outfit are set for a major reshuffle this summer and Steve Walsh is likely to go as well. Apparently, the Everton director will be replaced by PSV Eindhoven’s technical director Marcel Brands.
Meanwhile, West Ham are looking to replace David Moyes with a long-term candidate and Silva would be a quality acquisition.
It will be interesting to see whether Silva has a preference. Everton are certainly a more attractive proposition after Moshiri’s arrival. Also, they are a bigger club.
Whoever ends up appointing Marco Silva this summer will end up with a very talented manager who will bring some positivity and fresh ideas into the club.