Everton and West Ham set to battle it out for Dennis Praet

Everton and West Ham are interested in signing the Sampdoria playmaker Dennis Praet this summer.
According to the Italian media (translated by SportWitness), the Belgian midfielder is a target for the two Premier League clubs.
Praet was linked with a move to Newcastle and Everton in the past but the player turned down the chance to join because he wanted to win trophies.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer if an offer arrives for the player.
Praet is hardly challenging for trophies at Sampdoria and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up for him.
However, both West Ham and Everton are without manages right now and therefore an offer is not expected anytime soon. Also, it will be interesting to see whether the new managers are interested in the Belgian.
Praet could have been a target for Allardyce/Moyes and the new managers might not want him.
In terms of ability, Praet would be a good signing for both the clubs. West Ham and Everton could use some creativity at the centre of the park and the Belgian could solve that problem.