Everton and West Ham interested in signing Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is a man in demand this summer.
As per the latest reports, Everton, West Ham and Manchester City are interested in signing the midfielder.
Mooy joined Huddersfield permanently last summer after an impressive loan spell with them. Since then, he has made a name for himself in the Premier League with his combative displays.
It is believed that Manchester City have an option to re-sign the player for a fee of £20m and they are considering a move to re-sign the player. Although Huddersfield have no intention of selling their star player, they are powerless because of the buyback option.
The Australian is currently away with his country at the World Cup and it will be interesting to see what happens once the tournament is over.
The likes of Everton and West Ham could make moves for him as well. Both teams are in need of a combative central midfielder and he would be a fine signing for them.
Mooy cost around £10 million last summer and Huddersfield will be looking for a significant profit if they are forced to sell.