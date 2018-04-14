According to SportBild, Everton and West Ham United are ‘considering a commitment‘ for Borussia Dortmund forward Shinji Kagawa. The 29-year-old has risen like a phoenix from the ashes in the Bundesliga after a forgettable spell in England, scoring and creating 13 goals in 19 starts in all competitions.
Kagawa returned to Dortmund in 2014 after netting just six goals in 57 appearances for Manchester United. In two stints with the Bundesliga giants, the Japanese international has made over 200 appearances in all competitions, contributing 114 goals.
Sport Bild admit the £90k-per-week man may be reticent to leave Germany for England again at the age of 29 as it could be the last big move of his career. Dortmund may not want to sell him either as he’s been in fine form of late, but Everton and West Ham could both benefit from a player like Kagawa.
The 29-year-old is highly creative and seldom relinquishes possession. He’s also hard-working and adept at turning over the ball. Everton have Yannick Bolasie and Theo Walcott to provide pace and trickery, but Kagawa plays in between the lines and supplies the bullets to the attacks.
West Ham have been playing a system with central playmakers given creative freedom to find space which could suit Kagawa. However, Dortmund’s desire to keep the 29-year-old, coupled with his bad memories of football in England could mean a deal doesn’t get done.
Stats from Transfermarkt.