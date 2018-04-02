Everton and West Ham are interested in Porto striker Moussa Marega

Porto striker Moussa Marega has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
According to reports, the player fancies a move to England and his agent has already informed the Portuguese giants about the interest in his client.
Apparently, Everton and West Ham are interested in signing the 26-year-old striker this summer. Spurs have scouted Marega in the past.
The Porto star has been in fantastic form this season and he would certainly improve West Ham/Everton going forward. Both clubs have struggled in front of the goal this season.
It will be interesting to see whether the two Premier League clubs are willing to break the bank for Marega at the end of the season.
Reports claim that the striker has a £35m buy-out clause.
There is no doubt that Everton and West Ham have the resources to land Marega. Also, the presence of a release clause makes the deal quite simple. If Marega’s suitors pay up, Porto will have no option but to sell.
The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals in 33 games for Porto this season.