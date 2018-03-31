Everton and West Ham are both interested in Callum Wilson

Everton and West Ham are interested in signing the Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.
The 26-year-old has scored seven times in the Premier League this season and Eddie Howe wants to keep him at the club beyond this summer. Despite his injury problems, Wilson has been a fantastic servant for the Cherries and his departure would be a major blow.
Apparently, Bournemouth will demand £25million for Callum Wilson this summer. If that is the case, the fee should not be a problem for either clubs.
Meanwhile, Everton are desperate to add goals to the side after a dreadful season so far and Wilson could be a wise addition for them. January signing Tosun is starting to find his feet in English football and someone like Wilson could take some pressure off him.
As for West Ham, the likes of Hernandez have failed to deliver in front of the goal and Moyes wants the Cherries forward to lead his line next year.
It will be interesting to see what the player wants in the end.