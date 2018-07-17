Everton and Tottenham looking to sign Wilfried Zaha

Everton and Tottenham are interested in signing the Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.
According to the Liverpool Echo, both clubs are chasing his signature but the Eagles are not looking to sell anytime soon.
Manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that Zaha will not be leaving in the next four years.
The Crystal Palace boss said: “What people seem to forget with Wilf is he has got a four-year contract. There is speculation every year around Messi and Ronaldo too. He is our player for the next four years and the club has got no interest or desire to sell him.”
The 25-year-old had an impressive season last year and it is no surprise that the likes of Everton and Spurs are looking to sign him. Both teams are in need of pace and flair out wide and Zaha would improve them instantly.
The former Manchester United winger seems to have regained his form and confidence with Palace and it will be interesting to see whether he pushes for a move this summer.
Zaha is rated at £70m according to Liverpool Echo and it is highly unlikely that any of his suitors will pay that kind of money for his services.