Everton and Newcastle looking to sign Dennis Praet

Everton are interested in signing the highly talented Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet from Sampdoria.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past during his time at Anderlecht and The Times believe that Newcastle are looking to sign the playmaker as well.
Apparently, Everton will rival the Magpies for Praet’s signature.
Newcastle are thought to be quite serious about signing the Belgian and they sent scouts to watch the player closely during Sampdoria’s match against Benevento.
It is evident that Newcastle could use some more creativity in their midfield and therefore the interest in Praet makes sense. However, Everton have just signed Klaassen and Sigurdsson this summer and they simply cannot accommodate the Belgian in their starting lineup. Furthermore, Barkley has not been sold yet.
As per the report from Times, Praet is valued at £18.5 million. The midfielder joined Sampdoria 12 months ago and the Italians are unlikely to sell for cheap.
One reason why Everton are interested in the player could be Klaassen’s foot injury. The former Ajax midfielder has not travelled to Croatia for Everton’s match against Hajduk due to his injury.
Everton won the first leg at Goodison Park and they will be looking to secure a win in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie as well.