Everton and Arsenal hopes of signing French star given a major boost

Steven N’Zonzi has put Everton and Arsenal on alert after confirming his future lies away from Sevilla.
The French midfielder has been left out of his side’s trip Maribor in the Champions League and is currently in London to visit his son.
N’Zonzi hasn’t played for Sevilla since being substituted at half-time in their 3-3 draw with Liverpool and he looks to be on his way out of the club.
“I sincerely hope that Sevilla will qualify, and know many good things in the future.” he told France Football.
“What annoys me is that I will not be part of this adventure.
“I would have liked to go further and know a quarter of C1 with the club, that’s my disappointment.
“My future is clearly elsewhere than in Seville. The only thing that deceives me is the way it ends.
“I train with the team but when the matches arrive, I am not retained. It hurts, of course, but for now, it’s still going, it’s been a short time.
“It remains only December to pass. But it’s better that it stops there, that’s for sure.”
N’Zonzi first established himself in England under Sam Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers and reuniting with his former manager at Everton would make plenty of sense.
The 28-year-old has subsequently proved his quality in La Liga and has also forced his way into the France squad.
Arsenal are also believed to be interested in signing N’Zonzi, but a move back to the North West appears his most likely destination.