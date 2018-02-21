Everton agree new deal with Idrissa Gueye

Everton have agreed on a new deal with their Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined the club from Aston Villa back in 2016 and he has developed into a key player for Sam Allardyce. The new deal will keep Gueye at the club until June 2022.
We can confirm @IGanaGueye has signed a new contract to the end of June 2022.


The Everton midfielder is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league right now and the fans will be delighted with the agreement.
The Toffees have spent heavily this year and they will be hoping to play European football in future. Holding on to players like Gueye is a step in the right direction.
Idrissa Gueye made 135 tackles last season – the most in the Premier League. Since joining the Premier League, he has made 221 tackles – 13 more than any other player in the competition.
Sam Allardyce seemed delighted with Gueye’s decision to commit himself to Everton. The Toffees boss revealed that he loves the midfielder’s attitude.
He said: “I’m really pleased that Idrissa has signed a new deal at the club. He’s been terrific since I’ve been here. I love his attitude, the way he enjoys his football, the dedication and focus with which he trains every day and always with a smile on his face. It’s great that he’s committed long-term to Everton and he will enjoy some of his best football here in the years ahead.”
Gueye added: “Everton is the right place for me and this is why I have signed my new deal. I love the fans here. They have been great to me. They made it easy for me to sign this contract. Of course, I spoke with my family and my agent, but the love of the fans was really important and this is a really good thing for me. I have enjoyed immensely my time so far at the club, I enjoy working with the manager, his staff and the players here and we are really determined to finish the season strongly.”