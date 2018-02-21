Everton agree new deal with Antony Evans

Everton have agreed to a new deal with the highly talented young forward Antony Evans.
The 19-year-old has been a key player for Everton’s Under-23 side and the new deal will keep him at the club until June 2020.
📝 | #EFCU23 forward @AntonyEvans_8 has signed a new contract until June 2020. Congratulations, Ant! 👏
👉 https://t.co/xCtIUPcNwC pic.twitter.com/JsFdSUO5xq
— Everton (@Everton) February 20, 2018
Evans joined the Toffees at the age of nine and he has been in sensational form since the turn of the year. He has scored five times for the Under-23s this term.
The Everton youth star revealed that he is very happy with the agreement and that he is looking forward to playing for Everton’s first team in the future.
Speaking to the club media after signing his agreement, Evans said: “Everton is a great club and I am delighted to sign for another couple of years. I wanted to get a foothold in the team [this season], kick on and get a contract. We have a new [first-team] manager and new ways, so it is an exciting time at the Club. Ultimately, I want to try to get in the first team, whether that is through going on loan again or staying with the Under-23s and continuing to perform consistently.”
The young forward was on loan at League Two side Morecambe last season and he managed to get some first team experience under his belt.
Everton have done well to nurture young players like Calvert-Lewin, Holgate and Kenny in the recent years and Evans could follow in their footsteps if he keeps working hard.