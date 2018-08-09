Everton agree deal to sign Yerry Mina from Barcelona

Everton are expected to sign the Barcelona defender Yerry Mina before the window closes.
According to Daily Mail, the Toffees have agreed on a £28m deal for the centre back. However, they are worried about the late interest from Manchester United and Lyon.
Italian Journalist Nicolo Schira has also confirmed that a deal has been agreed and the player will undergo his medical with Everton today.
Marco Silva needed to sign a new partner for Michael Keane and Mina should be a superb addition. The Colombian was excellent in the World Cup this summer.
The likes of Jagielka are past their peak and they cannot be relied upon. Furthermore, Ashley Williams has left the club for Stoke City. Everton needed a defensive addition in this window.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to get the deal over the line now. Manchester United certainly have the resources to hijack the move. Also, they are a more attractive proposition as a club.
Everton will be hoping to challenge for the European places next season and players like Mina could make a big difference. Apart from his defensive qualities, the Colombian is a threat from set pieces as well and he will add important goals to the side.
The Toffees are also expected to sign Andre Gomes and Bernard before the window closes.