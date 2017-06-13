Everton agree deal to sign Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford

Everton have agreed on a £30m deal to sign the highly talented Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford according to BBC.
The young English keeper had a fantastic season last year and was being linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool earlier this summer.
Pickford is a prodigious talent and is expected to become the England number one in near future. He will also become the most expensive British keeper of all time once the deal is completed. He will also become the third most expensive keeper in history behind Gianluigi Buffon and Ederson.
A couple of days ago Football London reported that Arsenal are favourites to sign the player. However, according to BBC, the Toffees have moved swiftly to secure a deal for the 23-year-old.
The 23-year-old is currently away with England U-21s on international duty and will complete his medical when he returns.
Despite his impressive performances for the Black Cats last season, he could not save them from relegation. Pickford will replace the likes of Robles and Stekelenburg as Everton’s first-choice keeper next season.
The Merseyside giants were linked with Joe Hart all summer but it seems that Koeman has chosen to move for a younger and more talented alternative in Pickford.
The young English keeper has shown that he can make a massive difference in between the sticks and Koeman will expect him to do something similar for Everton next season. The Toffees are expected to fight for a European finish and Pickford could have a vital role to play.