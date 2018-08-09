Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton agree deal to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea

Everton have agreed on a deal to sign the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan for next season.

According to L’Equipe (translated by Daily Mirror), the player has agreed to sign for the Toffees.

Zouma was on loan at Stoke City last season and he will look to continue his development with Everton now.

Marco Silva’s side are in need of defenders and Zouma should prove to be a quality addition. Although his development has stalled since the knee injury, the Chelsea defender is still very young and he could regain his form with regular playing time.

Even if he struggles to hold down a starting berth, Zouma could be a very good squad option for Everton. Overall, it seems like a wise addition to Marco Silva’s side.

Manchester United were interested in the player as well but Chelsea were unwilling to send the player to a direct rival.

The report adds that Yerry Mina will join Zouma at Goodison Park next season.

It will be interesting to see how Silva’s side shape up next season. They have the likes of Holgate, Jagielka and Keane at their disposal as well.

The Toffees are expected to seal the signings of Bernard and Andre Gomes as well before the window closes.

