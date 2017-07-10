Umbro unveils Everton 2017/18 away kit

Kit manufacturers Umbro have finally revealed the Everton away kit for the 2017/18 season.
New signing Wayne Rooney modelled the new kit at Goodison Park earlier today. The Manchester United captain completed his return to Everton yesterday. The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Blues.
The shirt launch was carried out as a part of the #TogetherInspired campaign. The motive of the campaign was to recognise the efforts and impact of the travelling Everton fans at the away games.
The promotional video of the kit launch featured some Everton fans and players like Idrissa Gueye, Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams, Kevin Mirallas, Mo Besic and Mason Holgate.
Everton’s 2017/18 away kit features the tower from the club crest. The iconic tower and the memorial gates at Goodison Park have been incorporated into the new kit using geometrical patterns.
The new shirt also has a Dixie Dean motif on the back of the neck. It was chosen by the fans through a voting process.
In order to improve the performance of the athletes, Umbro has used jacquard fabric to manufacture the shirt. The shorts are stretch woven and are of mesh fabrics that will help during movements.
The 2017/18 Everton away kit is available to purchase on pre-order from evertondirect.com, Everton One and Everton Two today.