Espanyol vs Barcelona Injury News, Possible Starting Lineups & Live Stream Info

Espanyol host Barcelona in La Liga later today and the home side will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Catalan derby.
The hosts have failed to win their last two outings in La Liga and will be motivated for this weekend’s derby. Espanyol have managed to frustrate Barcelona at home in the past and they will be hoping for more of the same here.
Espanyol are quite impressive at home and they have lost just two of their last 15 games in Cornella.
Meanwhile, this is a must win game for Luis Enrique and Barcelona if they want to stay in the title race. They are still trailing Real Madrid by three points and this is a good chance for them to close the gap.
Barcelona will be high on confidence after winning El Clasico. Furthermore, they managed to thrash Osasuna 7-1 during the midweek as well.
Espanyol vs Barcelona: Injury News
Aaron Martin is a slight doubt for the hosts at left-back. Oscar Duarte is out injured. Alvaro Vazquez is doubtful as well and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Meanwhile, Barcelona will be without the injured trio of Aleix Vidal, Rafinha and Jeremy Mathieu.
Espanyol vs Barcelona: Possible Starting Lineups
Possible Espanyol Starting Lineup: Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, Reyes, David Lopez, Martin; Jurado, Fuego, Sanchez, Piatti; Caicedo, Moreno
Possible Barcelona Starting Lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona live Sky Sports 2 at 19:45 pm BST on Saturday.