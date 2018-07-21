Erik Lamela signs new deal with Tottenham, fans react

Tottenham have agreed on a new deal with their Argentine winger Erik Lamela.
The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.
✍️ We are delighted to announce that @eriklamela has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022.#COYS pic.twitter.com/cFIrkBqlit
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018
Lamela has had a mixed career at Spurs so far due to injuries. He joined the club in 2013 and he has made just 154 appearances so far.
The former Roma winger was a club record signing for Tottenham five years ago. The Londoners would have expected more from him when they paid £30m.
After a successful surgery last season, Lamela is now fully fit. The Argentine will be hoping to make a big impact next season.
The 26-year-old was linked with a move back to Serie A earlier this summer but the Premier League outfit have now secured his long-term future at the club.
Speaking to the club media after his extension, Erik Lamela sent out a message to the Tottenham fans: “I am delighted to sign a new contract. I hope to see you next season in the stadium, I can’t wait.”
🗣 @ErikLamela has a message for you…#COYS pic.twitter.com/yXVmFgMCo6
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018
Here is how the Spurs fans reacted.
