Erik Lamela signs new deal with Tottenham, fans react

21 July, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have agreed on a new deal with their Argentine winger Erik Lamela.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Lamela has had a mixed career at Spurs so far due to injuries. He joined the club in 2013 and he has made just 154 appearances so far.

The former Roma winger was a club record signing for Tottenham five years ago. The Londoners would have expected more from him when they paid £30m.

After a successful surgery last season, Lamela is now fully fit. The Argentine will be hoping to make a big impact next season.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move back to Serie A earlier this summer but the Premier League outfit have now secured his long-term future at the club.

Speaking to the club media after his extension, Erik Lamela sent out a message to the Tottenham fans: “I am delighted to sign a new contract. I hope to see you next season in the stadium, I can’t wait.”

Here is how the Spurs fans reacted.

 

 

 

