Eric Dier showers praise on Tottenham’s Lucas Moura

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has showered heaps of praise on January signing Lucas Moura saying he has been impressed with the Brazilian’s quality.
Moura joined Spurs in the January transfer window for a fee of £23m, as reported by the BBC, and has come with a big reputation after his wonderful stint with Paris Saint Germain.
It is understandable that Moura will need time to adjust to Mauricio Pochettino’s system, and it won’t be easy for him to get into a star studded Spurs squad so easily.
Tottenham are choc-a-bloc with talented attacking midfielders, and adding Moura to their ranks adds further quality and depth to that department.
Moura has played in one Champions League game, and has managed 24 minutes of action in the Premier League, but he will definitely get more opportunities once he settles down.
The 25-year-old scored on his full Tottenham debut against League One outfit Rochdale, and Eric Dier is already impressed with his new teammate.
Dier observes that Moura is pacy and technically very sound. He adds that Moura brings directness to the game, and that he is very intelligent.
“I think he can give us exactly what you’ve seen from him already,” said Dier, as quoted by Ham and High. “He’s direct, he’s fast. Technically he’s very good, even though he’s travelling at a high speed a lot of the time.
“I think one of his qualities that I really enjoy is that even though he’s fast and moves at pace, he still sees a pass, he’s still intelligent.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for players that have these attributes to still have the calmness in the final third and see the right pass and the right situation, and I think that’s a great quality that he has to go along with his attributes.”