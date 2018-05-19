Eric Bailly likely to leave Manchester United this summer

French outfit Marseille are interested in signing the Manchester United star Eric Bailly this summer.
As per the reports (translated by SportWitness), the former La Liga defender is likely to leave Old Trafford after falling out of favour in the last few weeks.
Jose Mourinho has dropped the Manchester United defender more often than not in the recent weeks and it is believed that the Portuguese manager is not keen on holding on to him.
The Ivorian is undoubted Manchester United’s best defending and selling him would be a catastrophic mistake. Furthermore, even if the Red Devils decide to sell Bailly, the 24-year-old will have the best clubs in Europe queuing up for him.
Also, Marseille will struggle to meet Manchester United’s asking price for the player. The Premier League giants paid around £30m for Bailly and they will look to make a profit.
Mourinho explained earlier that Bailly has been dropped in order to accommodate his teammates who are going to the World Cup.
It will be interesting to see how the player reacts at the end of this season. Mourinho’s reasoning for dropping him sounds quite silly.
Manchester United cannot afford to lose Bailly right now and they will have to find a way to sort out the differences between their manager and the player.