Premier League Table 2016/17: Week 23 EPL Results, Updated Standings, Top Scorers & Assists

2 February, 2017 Arsenal, Chelsea, English Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham
Chelsea continued their title charge with a 1-1 draw at Anfield this week, and are the undisputed betting favourites for the Premier League title with Bet Fred and all other bookmakers.

The Blues are currently nine points clear at the top of the table and could have been further ahead if Diego Costa had not missed his penalty against Liverpool. The Blues went 1-0 up thanks to a fantastic free kick from David Luiz. Georjinio Wijnaldum scored in the second half to earn a point for the home side.

Meanwhile, Arsenal crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Watford and the Gunners will be disappointed after failing to take advantage of their title rivals dropping points this week.

The visitors went 2-0 up within 13 minutes after goals from Kaboul and Deeney. Iwobi’s strike on the hour mark failed to inspire a comeback for the home side.

Tottenham were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of light. Sunderland came close to winning the game but Borini missed their best chance when he hit straight at Michel Vorm.

Manchester United struggled to break down an organised Hull City side at Old Trafford last night.

Eldin Jakupovic was the hero for Hull City as they held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw. Jose Mourinho’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

Manchester City closed the gap with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs with a 4-0 thumping over West Ham United.

New signing Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal for the club. De Bruyne, Silva and Toure also scored to complete the rout.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace finally got back to winning ways under Sam Allardyce with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Scott Dann and Benteke scored for the away side in a fiercely contested game.

Burnley secured a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City at home. Sean Dyche’s men got lucky as the officials missed Sam Vokes’ handball during the goal.

Vokes scored in the 87th minute to extend Burnley’s exceptional form at home.

Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw at Riverside by West Brom. Negredo and Morrisson scored in the first half.

Swansea City’s impressive form under Paul Clement continued with a 2-1 win over Southampton at home.

The Welsh outfit are now out of the relegation zone thanks to goals from Mawson and Sigurdsson.

Stoke City dropped points at home to Everton after an own goal from Ryan Shawcross.

Peter Crouch had scored early on in the game to give the home side a well-deserved lead.  But the match ended 1-1 after Shawcross’s first half own goal.

Week 23: Premier league 2016/17 Results

Tuesday, Jan 31 2017
  19:45 FT Arsenal 1 : 2 Watford
  19:45 FT Bournemouth 0 : 2 Crystal Palace
  19:45 FT Burnley 1 : 0 Leicester
  19:45 FT Middlesbrough 1 : 1 West Bromwich Albion
  19:45 FT Sunderland 0 : 0 Tottenham
  19:45 FT Swansea 2 : 1 Southampton
  20:00 FT Liverpool 1 : 1 Chelsea
Wednesday, Feb 1 2017
  19:45 FT West Ham 0 : 4 Manchester City
  20:00 FT Manchester United 0 : 0 Hull
  20:00 FT Stoke 1 : 1 Everton

Updated Premier League 2016/17 Standings

R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form
1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 +32 56 WWLWWD
2 Tottenham 23 13 8 2 45 16 +29 47 WWWWDD
3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 +26 47 WWDWWL
4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 +24 46 WWDDLD
5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 +19 46 WLWLDW
6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 +12 42 WWWDDD
7 Everton 23 10 7 6 34 24 +10 37 WDWWWD
8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 +2 33 LWWLWD
9 Stoke 23 7 8 8 29 35 -6 29 LLWWDD
10 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 -8 29 WWLWLW
11 West Ham 23 8 4 11 29 40 -11 28 WLLWWL
12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 -5 27 LLLLWL
13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 -12 27 DLLDDW
14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 -9 26 LWDLDL
15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 -7 21 LLDDLD
16 Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 -14 21 LWDLLL
17 Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 -24 21 LLWLWW
18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 -9 19 DLLLLW
19 Hull 23 4 5 14 20 47 -27 17 LDLWLD
20 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 -22 16 LLDLLD

Premier League 2016/17 Top Scorers

R Player Team Player Goals/Team Goals
1 A. Sánchez Arsenal 15
2 D. Costa Chelsea 15
3 Z. Ibrahimovic M. Utd 14
4 H. Kane Tottenham 13
5 J. Defoe Sunderland 12
6 R. Lukaku Everton 12
7 D. Alli Tottenham 11
8 S. Agüero M. City 11
9 E. Hazard Chelsea 9
10 S. Mané Liverpool 9

Premier League 2016/17 Most Assists

Assists    
K. D. Bruyne M. City 9
M. Phillips W. Brom 8
C. Eriksen Tottenham 8
A. Sánchez Arsenal 8
G. Sigurdsson Swansea 7
