Premier League Table 2016/17: Week 23 EPL Results, Updated Standings, Top Scorers & Assists

Chelsea continued their title charge with a 1-1 draw at Anfield this week, and are the undisputed betting favourites for the Premier League title with Bet Fred and all other bookmakers.
The Blues are currently nine points clear at the top of the table and could have been further ahead if Diego Costa had not missed his penalty against Liverpool. The Blues went 1-0 up thanks to a fantastic free kick from David Luiz. Georjinio Wijnaldum scored in the second half to earn a point for the home side.
Meanwhile, Arsenal crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Watford and the Gunners will be disappointed after failing to take advantage of their title rivals dropping points this week.
The visitors went 2-0 up within 13 minutes after goals from Kaboul and Deeney. Iwobi’s strike on the hour mark failed to inspire a comeback for the home side.
Tottenham were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of light. Sunderland came close to winning the game but Borini missed their best chance when he hit straight at Michel Vorm.
Manchester United struggled to break down an organised Hull City side at Old Trafford last night.
Eldin Jakupovic was the hero for Hull City as they held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw. Jose Mourinho’s side are currently sixth in the Premier League table.
Manchester City closed the gap with Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs with a 4-0 thumping over West Ham United.
New signing Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal for the club. De Bruyne, Silva and Toure also scored to complete the rout.
Elsewhere, Crystal Palace finally got back to winning ways under Sam Allardyce with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Scott Dann and Benteke scored for the away side in a fiercely contested game.
Burnley secured a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City at home. Sean Dyche’s men got lucky as the officials missed Sam Vokes’ handball during the goal.
Vokes scored in the 87th minute to extend Burnley’s exceptional form at home.
Middlesbrough were held to a 1-1 draw at Riverside by West Brom. Negredo and Morrisson scored in the first half.
Swansea City’s impressive form under Paul Clement continued with a 2-1 win over Southampton at home.
The Welsh outfit are now out of the relegation zone thanks to goals from Mawson and Sigurdsson.
Stoke City dropped points at home to Everton after an own goal from Ryan Shawcross.
Peter Crouch had scored early on in the game to give the home side a well-deserved lead. But the match ended 1-1 after Shawcross’s first half own goal.
Week 23: Premier league 2016/17 Results
|Tuesday, Jan 31 2017
|19:45
|FT
|Arsenal
|1 : 2
|Watford
|19:45
|FT
|Bournemouth
|0 : 2
|Crystal Palace
|19:45
|FT
|Burnley
|1 : 0
|Leicester
|19:45
|FT
|Middlesbrough
|1 : 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|19:45
|FT
|Sunderland
|0 : 0
|Tottenham
|19:45
|FT
|Swansea
|2 : 1
|Southampton
|20:00
|FT
|Liverpool
|1 : 1
|Chelsea
|Wednesday, Feb 1 2017
|19:45
|FT
|West Ham
|0 : 4
|Manchester City
|20:00
|FT
|Manchester United
|0 : 0
|Hull
|20:00
|FT
|Stoke
|1 : 1
|Everton
Updated Premier League 2016/17 Standings
|R
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Form
|1
|Chelsea
|23
|18
|2
|3
|48
|16
|+32
|56
|WWLWWD
|2
|Tottenham
|23
|13
|8
|2
|45
|16
|+29
|47
|WWWWDD
|3
|Arsenal
|23
|14
|5
|4
|51
|25
|+26
|47
|WWDWWL
|4
|Liverpool
|23
|13
|7
|3
|52
|28
|+24
|46
|WWDDLD
|5
|Manchester City
|23
|14
|4
|5
|47
|28
|+19
|46
|WLWLDW
|6
|Manchester United
|23
|11
|9
|3
|33
|21
|+12
|42
|WWWDDD
|7
|Everton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|34
|24
|+10
|37
|WDWWWD
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|23
|9
|6
|8
|31
|29
|+2
|33
|LWWLWD
|9
|Stoke
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|35
|-6
|29
|LLWWDD
|10
|Burnley
|23
|9
|2
|12
|25
|33
|-8
|29
|WWLWLW
|11
|West Ham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29
|40
|-11
|28
|WLLWWL
|12
|Southampton
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23
|28
|-5
|27
|LLLLWL
|13
|Watford
|23
|7
|6
|10
|27
|39
|-12
|27
|DLLDDW
|14
|Bournemouth
|23
|7
|5
|11
|32
|41
|-9
|26
|LWDLDL
|15
|Middlesbrough
|23
|4
|9
|10
|19
|26
|-7
|21
|LLDDLD
|16
|Leicester
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|21
|LWDLLL
|17
|Swansea
|23
|6
|3
|14
|28
|52
|-24
|21
|LLWLWW
|18
|Crystal Palace
|23
|5
|4
|14
|32
|41
|-9
|19
|DLLLLW
|19
|Hull
|23
|4
|5
|14
|20
|47
|-27
|17
|LDLWLD
|20
|Sunderland
|23
|4
|4
|15
|20
|42
|-22
|16
|LLDLLD
Premier League 2016/17 Top Scorers
|R
|Player
|Team
|Player Goals/Team Goals
|1
|A. Sánchez
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|D. Costa
|Chelsea
|15
|3
|Z. Ibrahimovic
|M. Utd
|14
|4
|H. Kane
|Tottenham
|13
|5
|J. Defoe
|Sunderland
|12
|6
|R. Lukaku
|Everton
|12
|7
|D. Alli
|Tottenham
|11
|8
|S. Agüero
|M. City
|11
|9
|E. Hazard
|Chelsea
|9
|10
|S. Mané
|Liverpool
|9
Premier League 2016/17 Most Assists
|Assists
|K. D. Bruyne
|M. City
|9
|M. Phillips
|W. Brom
|8
|C. Eriksen
|Tottenham
|8
|A. Sánchez
|Arsenal
|8
|G. Sigurdsson
|Swansea
|7