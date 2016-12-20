Blog Competitions English Premier League Premier League Table 2016/17: Week 17 EPL Results, Updated Standings, Top Scorers & Assists

Liverpool picked up a stunning 1-0 win over Everton in the first Merseyside Derby of the season last night.

The Reds struggled to get their passing game going throughout the game, but a goalkeeping error from Joel Robles allowed Sadio Mane to score from close range in the dying moments. Daniel Sturridge’s weak effort from outside the box hit the post and Mane scored from the rebound.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are second in the Premier League table, six points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Chelsea continued their fantastic winning run with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Diego Costa scored in the first half and the Blues secured a club record 11th consecutive Premier League win.

Manchester United‘s resurgence continued with a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in either half to hand Mourinho’s side a much-needed win away from home.

Arsenal‘s impressive run of form seems to have come to a halt as the Gunners crashed to another 2-1 defeat.

Manchester City picked up a narrow win at home after going down 1-0. Theo Walcott gave the visitors a perfect start by scoring within the first five minutes.

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored in the 47th and 71st minute to secure the three points for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Meanwhile, Spurs closed the gap with Arsenal to just one point with a 2-1 win over Burnley at home.

Dele Alli and Danny Rose scored in either half to hand Mauricio Pochettino the all-important three points.

Middlesbrough bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Liverpool with a 3-0 thumping over Swansea.

Former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo scored twice to secure the win for the home side.

Stoke City were held to a 2-2 draw at home by the defending champions Leicester City.

The Potters were 2-0 up in the first half but Mark Hughes’ men were undone by two late goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey.

Jamie Vardy picked up a red card in the first half.

Sunderland continued their resurgence with a narrow win over Watford at home.

Patrick van Aanholt scored his third goal of the season as the Black Cats picked up their third win in four home matches.

A Mark Noble penalty late in the second half secured a 1-0 win over Hull City for West Ham United.

The Hammers picked up a similar win over Burnley thanks to Noble’s penalty last time out as well.

Finally, Southampton picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Bournemouth away from home.

Jay Rodriguez roared back to form with a brace and Ryan Bertrand scored the other goal as the Saints bounced by from a 1-0 deficit early on in the game.

Nathan Ake had scored within six minutes to give the home side a precious lead.

EPL RESULTS FROM WEEK 17 GAMES

Saturday, Dec 17 2016
  12:30 FT Crystal Palace 0 : 1 Chelsea
  15:00 FT Middlesbrough 3 : 0 Swansea
  15:00 FT Stoke 2 : 2 Leicester
  15:00 FT Sunderland 1 : 0 Watford
  15:00 FT West Ham 1 : 0 Hull
  17:30 FT West Bromwich Albion 0 : 2 Manchester United
Sunday, Dec 18 2016
  13:30 FT Bournemouth 1 : 3 Southampton
  16:00 FT Tottenham 2 : 1 Burnley
  16:00 FT Manchester City 2 : 1 Arsenal

 

Monday, Dec 19 2016
  20:00 FT Everton 0 : 1 Liverpool

 

UPDATED PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Form
1 Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 +24 43 WWWWWW
2 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 +21 37 DWLDWW
3 Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36 20 +16 36 WWLLWW
4 Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 +19 34 DWWWLL
5 Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 +17 33 WLWLWW
6 Manchester United 17 8 6 3 24 17 +7 30 DDDWWW
7 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 +1 24 DWLWDW
8 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 5 6 23 21 +2 23 WDWLWL
9 Everton 17 6 5 6 21 21 0 23 DLDLWL
10 Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 -5 21 WLWLWL
11 Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 -5 21 LWWLDD
12 Watford 17 6 3 8 21 29 -8 21 WLLWLL
13 West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 31 -12 19 LDLDWW
14 Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 -3 18 LDWLLW
15 Leicester 17 4 5 8 23 29 -6 17 LDLWLD
16 Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 -12 17 LLLWLL
17 Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 28 32 -4 15 LLWDLL
18 Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 -13 14 WLWLLW
19 Swansea 17 3 3 11 20 37 -17 12 DWLWLL
20 Hull 17 3 3 11 14 36 -22 12 LDLDLL

 

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP SCORERS & ASSISTS

Top scorers

R Player Team Player Goals
1 D. Costa Chelsea 13
2 A. Sánchez Arsenal 12
3 Z. Ibrahimovic M. Utd 11
4 S. Agüero M. City 10
5 R. Lukaku Everton 9
6 T. Walcott Arsenal 8
7 E. Hazard Chelsea 8
8 J. Defoe Sunderland 8
9 S. Mané Liverpool 8
10 C. Benteke C. Palace 8

Most Assists

   
K. D. Bruyne M. City 9
N. Matic Chelsea 6
A. Sánchez Arsenal 6
A. Lallana Liverpool 6
W. Zaha C. Palace 6
