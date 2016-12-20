Premier League Table 2016/17: Week 17 EPL Results, Updated Standings, Top Scorers & Assists

Liverpool picked up a stunning 1-0 win over Everton in the first Merseyside Derby of the season last night.
The Reds struggled to get their passing game going throughout the game, but a goalkeeping error from Joel Robles allowed Sadio Mane to score from close range in the dying moments. Daniel Sturridge’s weak effort from outside the box hit the post and Mane scored from the rebound.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are second in the Premier League table, six points behind league leaders Chelsea.
Elsewhere, Chelsea continued their fantastic winning run with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Diego Costa scored in the first half and the Blues secured a club record 11th consecutive Premier League win.
Manchester United‘s resurgence continued with a 2-0 win over West Brom.
Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in either half to hand Mourinho’s side a much-needed win away from home.
Arsenal‘s impressive run of form seems to have come to a halt as the Gunners crashed to another 2-1 defeat.
Manchester City picked up a narrow win at home after going down 1-0. Theo Walcott gave the visitors a perfect start by scoring within the first five minutes.
Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored in the 47th and 71st minute to secure the three points for Pep Guardiola’s men.
Meanwhile, Spurs closed the gap with Arsenal to just one point with a 2-1 win over Burnley at home.
Dele Alli and Danny Rose scored in either half to hand Mauricio Pochettino the all-important three points.
Middlesbrough bounced back from their disappointing defeat against Liverpool with a 3-0 thumping over Swansea.
Former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo scored twice to secure the win for the home side.
Stoke City were held to a 2-2 draw at home by the defending champions Leicester City.
The Potters were 2-0 up in the first half but Mark Hughes’ men were undone by two late goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey.
Jamie Vardy picked up a red card in the first half.
Sunderland continued their resurgence with a narrow win over Watford at home.
Patrick van Aanholt scored his third goal of the season as the Black Cats picked up their third win in four home matches.
A Mark Noble penalty late in the second half secured a 1-0 win over Hull City for West Ham United.
The Hammers picked up a similar win over Burnley thanks to Noble’s penalty last time out as well.
Finally, Southampton picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Bournemouth away from home.
Jay Rodriguez roared back to form with a brace and Ryan Bertrand scored the other goal as the Saints bounced by from a 1-0 deficit early on in the game.
Nathan Ake had scored within six minutes to give the home side a precious lead.
EPL RESULTS FROM WEEK 17 GAMES
|Saturday, Dec 17 2016
|12:30
|FT
|Crystal Palace
|0 : 1
|Chelsea
|15:00
|FT
|Middlesbrough
|3 : 0
|Swansea
|15:00
|FT
|Stoke
|2 : 2
|Leicester
|15:00
|FT
|Sunderland
|1 : 0
|Watford
|15:00
|FT
|West Ham
|1 : 0
|Hull
|17:30
|FT
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 : 2
|Manchester United
|Sunday, Dec 18 2016
|13:30
|FT
|Bournemouth
|1 : 3
|Southampton
|16:00
|FT
|Tottenham
|2 : 1
|Burnley
|16:00
|FT
|Manchester City
|2 : 1
|Arsenal
|Monday, Dec 19 2016
|20:00
|FT
|Everton
|0 : 1
|Liverpool
UPDATED PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE
|R
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Form
|1
|Chelsea
|17
|14
|1
|2
|35
|11
|+24
|43
|WWWWWW
|2
|Liverpool
|17
|11
|4
|2
|41
|20
|+21
|37
|DWLDWW
|3
|Manchester City
|17
|11
|3
|3
|36
|20
|+16
|36
|WWLLWW
|4
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|4
|3
|38
|19
|+19
|34
|DWWWLL
|5
|Tottenham
|17
|9
|6
|2
|29
|12
|+17
|33
|WLWLWW
|6
|Manchester United
|17
|8
|6
|3
|24
|17
|+7
|30
|DDDWWW
|7
|Southampton
|17
|6
|6
|5
|17
|16
|+1
|24
|DWLWDW
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|17
|6
|5
|6
|23
|21
|+2
|23
|WDWLWL
|9
|Everton
|17
|6
|5
|6
|21
|21
|0
|23
|DLDLWL
|10
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|3
|8
|23
|28
|-5
|21
|WLWLWL
|11
|Stoke
|17
|5
|6
|6
|19
|24
|-5
|21
|LWWLDD
|12
|Watford
|17
|6
|3
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|21
|WLLWLL
|13
|West Ham
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|31
|-12
|19
|LDLDWW
|14
|Middlesbrough
|17
|4
|6
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|18
|LDWLLW
|15
|Leicester
|17
|4
|5
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|17
|LDLWLD
|16
|Burnley
|17
|5
|2
|10
|16
|28
|-12
|17
|LLLWLL
|17
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|3
|10
|28
|32
|-4
|15
|LLWDLL
|18
|Sunderland
|17
|4
|2
|11
|15
|28
|-13
|14
|WLWLLW
|19
|Swansea
|17
|3
|3
|11
|20
|37
|-17
|12
|DWLWLL
|20
|Hull
|17
|3
|3
|11
|14
|36
|-22
|12
|LDLDLL
PREMIER LEAGUE TOP SCORERS & ASSISTS
Top scorers
|R
|Player
|Team
|Player Goals
|1
|D. Costa
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|A. Sánchez
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|Z. Ibrahimovic
|M. Utd
|11
|4
|S. Agüero
|M. City
|10
|5
|R. Lukaku
|Everton
|9
|6
|T. Walcott
|Arsenal
|8
|7
|E. Hazard
|Chelsea
|8
|8
|J. Defoe
|Sunderland
|8
|9
|S. Mané
|Liverpool
|8
|10
|C. Benteke
|C. Palace
|8
Most Assists
|K. D. Bruyne
|M. City
|9
|N. Matic
|Chelsea
|6
|A. Sánchez
|Arsenal
|6
|A. Lallana
|Liverpool
|6
|W. Zaha
|C. Palace
|6