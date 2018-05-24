England fans believe World Cup journey will end in the last eight

England fans have backed Gareth Southgate’s team to reach the quarter-finals of this summer’s World Cup, but they believe that will be the limit of their progress in Russia.
Southgate revealed his 23-man squad at Wembley last week and dropped two bombshells by leaving out Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere.
Liverpool teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope have been called up, although both are unlikely to feature in the starting XI.
New data from betting firm BetStars and the Stars £100m Challenge has revealed that over three-quarters of fans (77.5%) expect the Three Lions to reach the last eight of the tournament.
However, it’s set to be an all too familiar tale of quarter final-heartbreak according to supporters – while they also make reigning champions and arch-rivals Germany favourites to retain the title, with two out of five (38.9%) fans tipping Joachim Low’s side to receive the trophy on July 15.
The survey also revealed that only 3.71% of fans believe England will make it to the World Cup final in Moscow before losing, while 7.44% of patriotic punters say the national side will triumph in the final.
England haven’t progressed to the quarter-finals since 2006 when they were beaten 3-1 on penalties.
They lost skipper David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off after 62 minutes for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho.
They battled on bravely for the rest of normal time and extra-time with 10 men to take the game to a shoot-out, but Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed to end their hopes.
England’s fourth place finish in Italy back in 1990 is their best result since winning the competition on home soil in 1966.
There have been numerous disappointments since then, including their shocking performance in finishing bottom of their group four years ago in Brazil.
Fewer than three percent of fans believe England won’t make it out of their qualifying group this time around and a line-up of Belgium, Tunisia and Panama gives Southgate’s side an excellent chance of making progress.
Current BetStars betting to win the World Cup: Favourites: Brazil (4/1), 2. Germany (19/4), 3. Spain (6/1), 4. France (13/2), 5. Argentina (9/1), 6. Belgium (10/1), 7. England (14/1), 8. Portugal (22/1), 9. Uruguay (33/1), 10. Croatia (33/1).
Spurs striker Harry Kane is also current favourite to be England’s number scorer at the World Cup (1/1), followed by Raheem Sterling (9/2), Delle Ali (6/1) and Jamie Vardy (7/1).