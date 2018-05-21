Emre Can set to join Juventus after the Champions League final

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is all set to leave the club by the end of this month.
The German international is out of contract this summer and it seems that he has decided to sign for Juventus on a free transfer.
The Italian giants will announce the move after the Champions League final, Juventus director Marotta has confirmed.
The 24-year-old midfield powerhouse has been a key player for Liverpool since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp and it will be interesting to see how the Reds replace him in summer.
Naby Keita is set to come in from Leipzig but he is in no way similar to Can in terms of style. Liverpool will have to bring in a midfield controller in order to maintain the balance at the centre of the park.
The Reds have been linked with the likes of Diawara and Neves so far.
Liverpool fans will be gutted to see the German international leave on a free transfer. Can was offered a new deal at Anfield but the player chose to turn it down.
The midfielder has returned to training ahead of the Champions League final and it will be interesting to see whether Klopp decides to start him against Real Madrid on Saturday.