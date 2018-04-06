Emre Can could miss the rest of the season with back injury

Manchester City have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League return leg against Liverpool.
The Reds will be without star midfielder Emre Can for next week’s game at Etihad. After losing Jordan Henderson to suspension, Klopp would have been desperate for Can’s return.
However, the German has not recovered yet and latest reports claim that the midfielder could be out for the season. Furthermore, his back injury could keep him out of the World Cup this summer as well.
The Reds did well without Can in the first leg because of an impressive performance from their captain. The German would have been vital to Liverpool’s defensive organisation next week.
Manchester City are currently 3-0 down in the tie and they will be hoping to take advantage of Liverpool’s injury issues and pick up a big win at home.
Liverpool have been quite inconsistent defensively this season and without the protection from Can/Henderson, it will be tough for them to contain City.
Mohamed Salah was taken off against Manchester City in the second half and it seems that the Egyptian could return for the second leg. Apparently, Salah’s substitution was a precaution.