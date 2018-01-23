Emerson Palmieri agrees to join Chelsea

Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed to join Chelsea in January.
Antonio Conte is keen on signing another left back as an alternative to Marcos Alonso. The Roma defender will sign a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Palmieri will earn around £42,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge and the 23-year-old is all set to arrive in London for his medical with the defending champions. Palmieri is expected to cost around £20m if reports are to be believed.
Chelsea are yet to agree on a fee with Roma and the two clubs are negotiating a double deal. The Blues are hoping to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma as well. The Bosnian has been excellent for the Serie A giants so far and Conte wants him to share the goalscoring burden with Morata.
Kenedy will be allowed to leave Chelsea once the deal for Palmieri is completed. According to reports, Conte is not a fan of the Brazilian and therefore he will join Newcastle on loan for the rest of the season.
He was allowed to travel to Newcastle last night so that the deal can be finalised.