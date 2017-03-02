Eibar vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s La Liga fixture.
Eibar vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
4th March, 15:15 pm BST
Ipurua Municipal Stadium, Eibar
Live Stream: Watch Eibar vs Real Madrid live on beIN Sports
Eibar Team News & Preview
Eibar host Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend and the home side will be looking to continue their impressive run of form at home.
Jose Mendilibar’s men have been prolific in front of the goal and they will be looking to exploit Real Madrid’s defensive failings. Eibar have managed to score at least two goals in all but one of their last five La Liga matches.
Furthermore, they are heading into this game on the back of two consecutive wins where they have netted seven times without reply.
Eibar will be without Nano, Sarriegui, Riesgo, Garcia, Lejeune, Junca and Rico for this one.
Predicted Eibar Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Rodriguez; Capa, Ramis, Galvez, Arbilla; Escalante, Garcia; Inui, Gonzalez, Leon; Enrich
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid have been struggling away from home lately and Los Blancos barely managed to win their last two on the road.
Zinedine Zidane’s side are under a lot of pressure to reclaim their place at the top of the table. The draw against Las Palmas allowed Barcelona to overtake them and the away side will be desperate to make amends this weekend.
Varane, Bale, Morata, Danilo and Coentrao are all ruled out with injuries and suspensions.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Ronaldo, Benzema, Vazquez
Eibar vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Real Madrid are undefeated in 33 of their last 35 matches in La Liga.
Eibar have scored at least 3 goals in their last 3 home matches in La Liga.
Eibar have won their last 3 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches in La Liga.
Eibar vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 8 of Real Madrid’s last 9 games in La Liga.
Eibar have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 home matches in La Liga. Get the home side to win or draw here.
Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 7 matches against Eibar in all competitions. Get Los Blancos to win this week.
Eibar vs Real Madrid Prediction
Eibar are in very good form right now and will be eyeing a European place finish this season. However, they will be taking on a fired up Real Madrid side here.
Los Blancos are aware of the fact that they cannot afford any more slip-ups at this stage of the season. With Barcelona closing in, they will be looking to prove a point here.
An away win seems likely.
Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid