Egypt vs Cameroon AFCON Final Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

Egypt vs Cameroon
Africa Cup of Nations 2017 final
5th February, 19:00 GMT
Stade de l’Amitié, Libreville
Live Stream: Watch Egypt vs Cameroon live on British Eurosport 2
Egypt Team News & Preview
Egypt will look to stretch their record haul of Africa Cups to eight this Sunday when they face Cameroon in the title clash in Libreville. The Egyptians, who did not qualify for the past three AFCONs, are on an unbeaten AFCON run of 24 games, stretching back to 2006, during which they have lifted the trophy three times—in 2006, 2008, and 2010.
Hector Cuper’s team have played reactive football to reach so far this time round, basing their game on a solid defence that hadn’t conceded prior to the semi-finals. With only one goal conceded, the Pharaohs have AFCON 2017’s meanest defence. They have relied on the brilliance of Mohamed Salah—scorer of two goals— and Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trézéguet’ up front to make it to the final.
Egypt predicted starting line-up: El Hadary, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazi, Elmohamady, Hamed, Elneny, Kahraba, El Said, Salah, Trézéguet.
Cameroon Team News & Preview
Cameroon beat favourites Ghana in the semi-finals to propel themselves into the title reckoning. Like Egypt, Cameroon haven’t quite been the attacking force, having scored only three times before beating Ghana 2-0. Hugo Broos’ side lack big name stars, but they have made up for it with a spirit that has seen them oust pre-tournament favourites Senegal and Ghana in the knockouts.
The Indomitable Lions have conceded the second fewest number of goals, behind Egypt. Broos will relish the chance to lead Cameroon to their fifth Africa Cup against a team that play a similar brand of football. Their 21-year-old Spain-based goalkeeper, Fabrice Ondoa, has been a real star of the tournament so far alongside their captain, Benjamin Moukandjo.
Cameroon predicted starting line-up: Ondoa, Fai, Oyongo, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Teikeu, Siani, Sutchuin Djoum, Bassogog, Tambe, Zoua, Moukandjo.
Egypt vs Cameroon Key Stats
Egypt’s 46 percent ball possession is among the lowest in AFCON 2017.
Cameroon have earned the joint highest number of yellow cards (10) in AFCON 2017.
Egypt have attempted only 36 shots in the tournament, while Cameroon have attempted 60 shots.
Egypt vs Cameroon Betting Tips
Considering both teams have won the Africa Cup multiple times in the past and the similarity in their playing styles, there isn’t much to separate Egypt and Cameroon.
However, keeping in mind Egypt’s greater individual quality, the Pharaohs have a slight edge which is reflected in the odds for the final.
Expect a cagey, close encounter with two goals or less. Fancying the game to be decided on penalties also won’t be out of order, given how miserly both teams’ defences have been.
Egypt vs Cameroon Prediction
Cuper has top level pedigree in world football, but Egypt could be undone by their favourites tag going into the final. Broos has done wonders with an understrength team and having progressed past Senegal and Ghana, confidence must be running high in his players. Cameroon should edge it by a single goal, late in the game.
Egypt 0-1 Cameroon