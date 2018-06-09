Edwin Van Der Sar believes that Manchester United will fight hard to keep David de Gea

Manchester United legend Edwin Van Der Sar has predicted that the Red Devils will fight hard to keep hold of goalkeeper David de Gea.
de Gea has emerged as a target for Real Madrid who are looking to find a new goalkeeper next season to take over the first-choice duties from Keylor Navas.
The Spanish number one is Madrid’s priority target as he has managed to establish himself as one of the World’s best goalkeepers during recent years.
A move to the Spanish capital could be enticing for de Gea as it will allow him the opportunity to return to his homeland as well as to a club which has won the past three consecutive Champions League titles.
de Gea was on the verge of moving to Los Blancos in the 2015 before the move was prevented due to a faulty fax machine.
Van Der Sar however believes that Jose Mourinho’s side will fight hard to keep hold of their star shot-stopper.
He said: “I’m not in the director’s room of United, but he’s done fantastic for the club, so I don’t see a reason why the directors or the manager would see different.”United fans will have to hope that Van Der Sar’s words are correct. de Gea is a vital member of the Red Devils side and his presence will help the club in their quest to win trophies next season.