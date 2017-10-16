Edinson Cavani wants to join Manchester City

PSG striker Edinson Cavani could leave the French outfit and join Manchester City if recent reports are to be believed.
According to Don Balon, the striker is unhappy since his clash with Neymar earlier this season and the Brazilian wants his teammate sold as well.
Cavani believes that he will succeed under Guardiola at Etihad and therefore, he is considering a move to the Premier League.
The Uruguayan international has been linked with the likes of Everton in the past. However, Cavani is one of the best strikers in the world and a move to Everton seems highly unlikely.
Manchester City can certainly afford the former Napoli star but they are already well stocked in the striking department. The likes of Aguero and Jesus are on fire right now and a player like Cavani won’t accept the role of a squad player.
It will be interesting to see whether Cavani’s suitors make a move in January. There is no doubt that he is a top-class player and he would improve most teams in the Premier League.
Everton could certainly use someone like him right now but his wages and ambitions will be a problem for the Merseyside outfit.