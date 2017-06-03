Eden Hazard wants to stay at Chelsea for two years

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at times over the last few months but the Belgian has confirmed his desire to stay.
Apparently, the likes of Real Madrid are interested in the Chelsea star but the winger revealed that he feels good at Stamford Bridge and is looking to stay for a couple of years.
Hazard was quoted saying:
I’m good here. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I’m gonna stay for a couple of years. I’m very happy. You can see on the pitch that I’m happy. Next season, we will have the Champions League to play but we want to keep the Premier League trophy in Chelsea. It’s going to be hard but we know [people] expect a lot from Chelsea now.
Hazard has been a key player for Conte during the 2016/17 season and the Italian will be delighted with his commitment to the cause. The Belgian is expected to sign a new deal with the Premier League champions soon.
According to Evening Standard, Real Madrid are ready to pay in excess of £100 million to sign the Chelsea winger.
Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season and Hazard will be looking to make his mark there. Hazard hasn’t quite managed to deliver his best performances in Europe during his time at Chelsea and he will be hoping to change that next year.