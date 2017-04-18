Eden Hazard has already reached an agreement to join Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now.
The Belgian winger has had a fantastic season under Antonio Conte this year and is close to guiding Chelsea to another Premier League title.
According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Belgian has already reached an agreement with Los Blancos regarding a summer transfer. The La Liga outfit will hand him a bumper contract similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Furthermore, Hazard will also be handed the number 10 shirt at Santiago Bernabeu.
Zidane plans to use Hazard in his front three alongside Ronaldo and Bale.
Cristiano is expected to play as the number nine from next season, with Bale and Hazard providing pace and flair down the flanks.
Hazard has scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season and the Belgian is seen as a natural replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is currently 32 years old and is on the decline.
Apparently, Chelsea will demand a world record fee for their best player if they forced to sell him. However, Dairio Gol are claiming that Real Madrid are not worried about the fee and Florentino Perez has already given the green light for the world record signing of Eden Hazard.