According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward has sent a scout to watch Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, after manager Jose Mourinho spoke to him about their need for a left-back this summer.
Tierney is due to start against Rangers in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final and could put himself in the shop window with a memorable Old Firm derby performance.
The 20-year-old has impressed for the Hoops this season, making 49 appearances in all competitions, but could be on the move if United lodge an acceptable bid.
With Tierney having five years left on his contract with Celtic, there’s no rush to sell him, which also means his asking price will be sky high. Nevertheless, the chance to play for Manchester United is hard to pass up, especially if they’re this keen to complete a deal.
The S*n say Mourinho has been in talks with former Scotland manager Craig Brown about Tierney’s development. The youngster has contributed 13 goals in all competitions this season and has the attacking threat United crave in wide areas.
Celtic are sure to resist bids as they’re keen to keep their best players, but United have made Tierney a priority and likely won’t back away so easily.
Stats from Transfermarkt.