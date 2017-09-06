Dutch press slams Daniel Levy for Vincent Janssen’s treatment

Dutch international Vincent Janssen has had a tough time at Tottenham ever since he joined them from AZ Alkmaar in 2016.
The 23-year-old has struggled to impress Pochettino and Harry Kane’s form has not helped his first team chances either.
Spurs signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea on deadline day and Janssen has now dropped further down the pecking order. However, the damaging blow was landed when the attacker was omitted from Tottenham’s Champions League squad.
According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (translated by SportWitness), the 23-year-old has been mistreated at Spurs and Daniel Levy, in particular, is responsible for the player’s fate at the London club.
The report claims that Levy wanted to force the player out of the club. The likes of West Brom and Brighton were keen on signing the former Eredivisie forward but Janssen wasn’t keen on the idea.
Apparently, the player is under so much pressure right now that he might not be in the right frame of mind to represent his country.
De Telegraaf believes that Spurs have informed the player that he is unlikely to get any more first team chances and therefore he should cooperate in securing a move away.
It seems that Janssen will need to end his Tottenham nightmare soon. Perhaps forcing a move during the January transfer window could kick-start his stagnating career.