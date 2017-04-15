Doubts about Islamic motive behind Dortmund attack, far-right email received

After suggestions of an Islamic motive behind the attacks on the bus of Borrusia Dortmund before their match against AS Monaco in the Champions League, German prosecutors have now expressed their apprehension about the authenticity of the letters that suggested the Islamic ties in the first place.
Earlier, Frauke Köhler, a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Germany, had said that two people with an “Islamist background” had been taken into custody and the three identical letters found at the scene, suggested a radical Islamic motive. They had stated it was carried out “in the name of Allah” and demanded that “Germany should repeal its Tornado aircraft from the campaign in Syria”. The aircraft are being used for reconnaissance purposes.
Now, the report commissioned by investigators said there were “significant doubts” about the letters. Suggestions have been made that the letters had been written to trick people into thinking there was an Islamist militant motive.
“That’s accurate,” Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for the federal public prosecutor’s office, said when asked to comment on the ARD report.
“It is indeed doubtful,” she said of the letters.
Koehler said more information could not be revealed till the investigation was ongoing.
Worryingly though, German newspaper Tagesspiegel said on its website that it had received an anonymous far-right email claiming responsibility for Tuesday’s attack. It said the email referred to Adolf Hitler, spoke against multiculturalism and suggested another attack might occur on April 22.