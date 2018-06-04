Dominic Solanke will be an excellent signing for Rangers on loan

Glasgow Rangers have made Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke their top priority signing at Ibrox in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to bolster his attacking department and wants Solanke to join him. The player also is keen to move to Rangers in the summer transfer window.
Gerrard finds Solanke as a perfect fit for the role as he looks to rebuild the squad to his own taste. Alfredo Morelos scored 18 goals in all competitions last season, but Gerrard still wants another solid striker to complement him and add depth to the squad.
The Daily Record added that the 20-year-old striker is equally eager to work under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers, as he found game time hard to come by with Roberto Firmino ahead of him in the pecking order.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also open to sending the 20-year-old striker to the Gers on a loan deal. Should Rangers manage to fork out a loan deal for the striker, it would represent an excellent signing by the Scottish Premiership club.
If Solanke is good enough to represent Liverpool, then there should be no doubt over his potential. All he needs is regular games under his belt to boost his confidence.
Gerrard holds the key here. The player has spoken highly of the Liverpool legend, and he is the main reason why he wants to join the Gers.
Solanke will be a superb addition to the squad and his signing will add quality to the side, something Rangers must address if they are to stop Celtic or come close to catching them.