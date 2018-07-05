Divock Origi is hoping to deliver at Liverpool next season

Divock Origi has vowed to deliver at Liverpool after spending last season on loan with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.
The Belgian international arrived at Anfield in 2014 after some promising form during the 2014 World Cup.
Since then, however he has been unable to live up to expectations.
He currently boasts 21 goals for the Reds from 86 matches in all competitions.
With Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge set to depart Liverpool this summer and with Dominic Solanke being strongly linked with a loan move, Origi could be included in Juergen Klopp’s first-team plans for next season.
However, this does not mean that he will get regular game-time and he will have to work extremely hard in order to receive minutes for the Reds especially given that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were superb last season.
After helping Wolfsburg avoid relegation from the Bundesliga last season, Origi is hoping to deliver at Liverpool.
The 23-year-old told Liverpool’s website: “I am happy to be back,”
“It feels a bit like I am familiar with everything and I never left, so it was easier for me to integrate back into the group. I’m very happy.
“It was a learning season for me (with Wolfsburg). As a team, we had a difficult season with a lot of changes, but we fought until the end and managed to stay in the league.
“It was a bit of a change of scenario; I learned a lot mentally and grew a lot. I think I’ve come back more mature.
“I just have to keep my focus on enjoying myself on the pitch and giving everything.